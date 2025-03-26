Minister Motsoaledi to withdraw regulations prohibiting the sale of cannabis and hemp products

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the gazetted regulations prohibiting the sale of cannabis and hemp products to facilitate a public participation process. The regulations, issued earlier this month, banned any food products containing cannabis ingredients, hemp seed oil, or hemp seed flour, which sparked a public outcry. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, stated that the president supports increased stakeholder consultation and public participation to mitigate health risks and the adverse effects of food items containing cannabis and hemp.
“In briefing the president, the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, expressed concern about unregulated imported food products that are flooding the South African market that contain hemp and cannabis,” Magwenya said.
Meanwhile, Western Cape MEC of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Ivan Meyer, has welcomed the move, saying the regulations were irrational.
“I am now pleased that the president has intervened because research shows that the cannabis and hemp industry can create jobs and add 28 billion rand to the South African economy.”
VOC News
Photo: Pixabay