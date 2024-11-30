Minister Kubayi vows to protect companies from construction mafias

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says her ministry is working around the clock to protect construction companies from violent construction mafias.

Kubayi was speaking at the 17th South African Construction Awards ceremony held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

According to Kubayi, the awards commemorate 30 years of partnership between the government and the construction industry.

“When you are engaged in an enterprise, it is sometimes difficult to tell whether you are making a positive impact and still walking the right path. You and others, every once in a while, require a pat on the back and a voice that says you are doing a wonderful job.”

“I say this in recognition of the fact that we came out of COVID-19 where a sector had come to a standstill. Many businesses did not survive. They actually collapsed. Many of you today stood the test of time and you are here to tell the story.”

Kubayi told those in attendance that her department will ensure that invoices are paid within a set time frame to all contractors.

“I understand how important a payment of an invoice is to an SMME. Without them receiving their money, it means they are not able to fulfill their obligations on the next project. That is why we as the department will ensure that we people are paid and will monitor it.”

