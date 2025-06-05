More VOCFM News

Millions of Hajj pilgrims gathered at Arafah

By Rachel Mohamed

Today marks one of the holiest days on the Islamic calendar, the day of Arafah, millions of Hujaaj gathered on the plains of Arafat. At Masjid Namirah, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah Al Humaid delivered the annual Hajj Khutbah, highlighting a moment of deep spiritual and historical significance, when Muslim pilgrims gather to pray.

Translating the khutbah for VOC, Shaykh Yusuf Gassiep of Town Centre Mosque shared:

“The khutbah this year was centered around the Hadith of Jibril, in which Jibril asks the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) about Islam, Iman, and Ihsan. Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah Al Humaid provided explanations of these concepts.”

“He began by discussing Taqwa and its importance, highlighting that while it is a desired outcome of Hajj, it also serves as the best provision for this pilgrimage. Taqwa is essential for a successful Hajj and is, in fact, a result of a successful Hajj. Moreover, he mentioned that possessing Taqwa will lead to success in both our worldly life (dunya) and the Hereafter (akhirah).”

VOC News
Photo: @insharifain / X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app