Millions of Hajj pilgrims gathered at Arafah

By Rachel Mohamed

Today marks one of the holiest days on the Islamic calendar, the day of Arafah, millions of Hujaaj gathered on the plains of Arafat. At Masjid Namirah, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah Al Humaid delivered the annual Hajj Khutbah, highlighting a moment of deep spiritual and historical significance, when Muslim pilgrims gather to pray.

Translating the khutbah for VOC, Shaykh Yusuf Gassiep of Town Centre Mosque shared:

“The khutbah this year was centered around the Hadith of Jibril, in which Jibril asks the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) about Islam, Iman, and Ihsan. Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah Al Humaid provided explanations of these concepts.”

“He began by discussing Taqwa and its importance, highlighting that while it is a desired outcome of Hajj, it also serves as the best provision for this pilgrimage. Taqwa is essential for a successful Hajj and is, in fact, a result of a successful Hajj. Moreover, he mentioned that possessing Taqwa will lead to success in both our worldly life (dunya) and the Hereafter (akhirah).”

VOC News

Photo: @insharifain / X