Metro Police officers detain a 19-year-old suspect on charges of possession of an illegal firearm

By Kouthar Sambo

Metro Police officers were on patrol in Tafelsig yesterday when they detected three suspicious individuals. The officers approached the suspects when they discovered a zip gun dropped to the ground, loaded with a .38 special round.

“The suspect had another round of ammunition hidden in his sock. The 19-year-old was detained at Mitchells Plain South African Police Service (SAPS),” reported SAPS.

In an unrelated incident in Belville, at around 09h00, a member of the public informed officers that a taxi driver had threatened him with a firearm.

“The person pointed out the 21-year-old suspect who was found in possession of an imitation firearm. A similar incident happened in Wesbank last Friday that led to the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect,” explained SAPS.

So far, Metro Police officers recovered 51 prohibited and imitation firearms between July and January and have informed the public that unlawful use of an imitation firearm can result in criminal charges.

Photo: Supplied