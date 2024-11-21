Men Stand Tall inspires change through storytelling initiative

Local NPO Men Stand Tall recently hosted its ‘What’s Your Story’ programme at the Athwood Primary School in Hanover Park. The initiative aims to inspire young learners and foster a sense of responsibility and purpose among the next generation.

Founder of ‘Men Stand Tall’, Dennis Stander, shared the organisation’s origins, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Men Stand Tall actually happened during COVID, when I was hit with the question of what it truly means to be a man. What is a man’s role in the home? Before you can be something outside, you have to be something at home,” said Stander.

Reflecting on his personal experiences during the pandemic, including his mother’s health scare, Stander explained how these challenges led him to introspect and eventually launch the organisation. “My 85-year-old mother ended up in Groote Schuur Hospital during COVID. It was a tough time, but thankfully, she made it. She’s now in her 90s. Going through these experiences, I realised that we, as men, have taken on a spectator role, sitting on the couch, watching life happen instead of actively participating in the race of humanity.”

Stander shared how Men Stand Tall began with a small group of men from different ethnic backgrounds in his community. “We got men together—different ethnicities didn’t matter, because a man is a man. We came together to say thank you that we’re alive and breathing, but also to apologise for not taking our rightful place in our communities. Campaigns like those against gender-based violence, women and child abuse, have highlighted the need for men to stand up and make their voices heard. Not all men are abusers, and we need to show that.”

The organisation has since expanded its activities to include various community initiatives. One of its current projects, the ‘What’s Your Story (WYS)’ programme, creates safe spaces for men to share their personal stories without fear of judgment or prejudice. Stander explained the concept, saying, “It started in October with our cancer awareness campaigns. We partnered with the Breast Care Foundation to honour those battling cancer, survivors, and those we’ve lost. This month, we shifted our focus to men’s mental health with ‘Brovember’ and introduced WYS as a platform for men to share their stories.”

The ‘What’s Your Story’ programme has already been implemented at several schools in Cape Town, including Athwood Primary and Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park, and Lantana Primary in Mitchells Plain. Stander said, “We also work closely with several organisations like Oasis Reach for Your Dreams in Schaapkraal, which helps restore dignity to people who’ve been living on the streets. Partnerships are key in creating spaces where men can share their experiences and support one another.”

Looking to the future, Men Stand Tall aims to continue expanding its reach through initiatives that address both physical and mental health challenges. “It’s about creating spaces where men feel safe to share their stories and stand tall in their roles as fathers, brothers, and community members. We’re committed to building a society where men take an active and positive role,” said Stander.

VOC News

Photo: Facebook/ Men Stand Tall