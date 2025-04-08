Men Stand Tall Empowers Youth Through Storytelling at Leliebloem House

The Men Stand Tall group has launched a new initiative at Leliebloem House, offering sanitary packs and stepping up as positive male role models for the children in their care.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat, founder Dennis Standers said the group is committed to addressing key social challenges. “We deal with issues like gender-based violence, gangsterism, and drug abuse. Our approach is rooted in a methodology called POST – the Power of Storytelling.”

Standers, who is also a professional actor, explained that POST uses drama-based techniques to help young people explore and share their personal experiences. “For years, our stories have been told by others. Now we’re reclaiming them. Our slogan is: ‘Onse stories, onse production, van onse mense vir onse mense’.”

He emphasized that young people engage well with the programme because it offers a safe, judgment-free space where they feel seen and heard. “POST is something we’ve tested and witnessed real impact from,” he said.

