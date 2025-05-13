Media Review Network: “To think that suddenly Trump would be cutting communication with Netanyahu is something I don’t buy into”

The Palestine Chronicle has reported that U.S. President Donald Trump appears to have cut ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel is in a weak position, and Netanyahu’s extremism knows no bounds. The only other way around an eventual regional war is the ousting of the Israeli prime minister,” said Trump.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Professor Ahmed Jazbhay, an executive member of the Media Review Network, said the United States remains Israel’s “important backer without which the settler colony cannot persist.”

“To think that suddenly Trump would be cutting communication with Netanyahu is something I don’t buy into, as I am skeptical,” said Jazbhay.

He added that Netanyahu is unhappy with Trump’s recent Middle Eastern tour, particularly with the arrangement the Trump administration secured with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, as it bypasses Israel’s position.

*Listen further as he unpacks the latest on this matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X [screenshot: Trump during his tour in Saudi Arabia]