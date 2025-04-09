Mbalula presser throws future of GNU into question

By Daanyaal Matthews

The recent press conference from Secretary-General of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, has raised queries on the future composition of the coalition, as Mbalula would not clarify as to whether the GNU would continue with the DA.

This follows weeks of turmoil related to the budget vote, wherein the ANC partnered with ActionSA to pass the proposals of Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, a partnership that has been heavily criticized by the DA.

Speaking on VOC NewsBeat, political analyst Theo Venter does not believe that the coalition will break apart, arguing that the will of the voters in the 2024 elections.

“The outcome of the election actually says what the voters want, and that is we should have a government that governs the country as a joint venture rather than having one,” stated Venter.

Venter continued by critiquing the Government of National Unity for failing to work together in sharing responsibilities, pointing to previous issues wherein the DA had argued that they should have a bigger role in international relations.

“The Government of National Unity will have to work out a shared approach. A shared approach in the economy and the finances of the country are absolutely a requirement, and a shared responsibility on foreign affairs is an absolute requirement,” stressed Venter.