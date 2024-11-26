More VOCFM News

Matric learners urged to refrain from attending ‘pens down’ parties

By Ragheema Mclean

As matric learners across the country near the end of their final exams, authorities and organizations are ramping up efforts to discourage the dangerous “pens down” celebrations that have been linked to underage drinking, drug use, and tragic incidents.

World Changers Candidate, a non-governmental organization, has launched the SAY NO to Pens Down campaign to raise awareness among learners and their parents about the risks associated with these parties.

The campaign comes in the wake of past tragedies, such as the June 2022 incident in the Eastern Cape, where 21 young people lost their lives at a pens-down party held at a tavern.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, World Changers Candidate Chairperson Lucas Mahlakgane emphasized the need for parental involvement.

“This weekend, from the 29th of November until the 1st of December, kids are planning pens down. These parties are accompanied by alcohol and drugs, and it’s sad because they are organized by underage kids,” said Mahlakgane.

He urged parents to monitor their children’s activities during this period.

“There are beautiful places where learners can go out and celebrate the end of the exams. We are asking parents to supervise and ensure learners are not indulging in any activities that could be detrimental to their lives.”

“Drugs are not experimental. The minute you start, you are hooked. Learners should not get caught up thinking they will try it just once or twice. These substances can quickly become addictive.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay


Lee-Yandra Paulsen

