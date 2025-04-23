Mass Demonstration planned for “Week for Palestine” campaign

Several organisations are preparing to host a mass demonstration on Saturday, 3 May, to highlight the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Ali Komape, Communications and Campaigns Manager at Africa4Palestine, said the event forms part of the global “Week for Palestine” campaign.

“This is an annual international initiative, held between 1 and 7 May, to express active solidarity with the Palestinian people. It’s about moving beyond statements and showing our support for Palestine through action,” Komape explained.

He emphasised the importance of sustained advocacy. “This campaign is vital in showing Palestinians that we continue to stand with them in their fight for freedom from Israeli apartheid, not just in words, but through meaningful participation.”

Komape also highlighted the broad coalition behind the protest. “You’re seeing involvement from various faith-based organisations like the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC-SA), as well as political parties such as the South African Communist Party, the African National Congress (ANC), Al Jama-ah, and South Africa for Palestine,” he said.

He added that the Al Quds Foundation remains one of the core organisers and stressed that the Palestinian struggle is a universal cause, not one that belongs to just a few groups.

Listen to the full interview below:

