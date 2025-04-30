Mashatile Urges for a Fair and Inclusive Global Order to Strengthen Africa’s Voice

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for a fair, transparent, and inclusive global order to support economic growth and stability, warning that global instability, trade tensions, and weak multilateralism pose serious threats to Africa’s development.

Speaking at the Think 20 (T20) Africa High-Level Dialogue in Pretoria, Mashatile emphasised the need to strengthen African agency within the G20. “You know, these trade wars will definitely affect poor people in particular. So, it is important that we do everything in our power to mitigate these challenges,” he said, adding that President Cyril Ramaphosa would appoint a team to engage with the new US administration.

Mashatile reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to placing employment generation, gender-responsive policies, and equitable access to opportunity at the centre of the G20 agenda. Highlighting persistent challenges such as economic underdevelopment, political instability, and governance shortcomings, he urged African nations to collaborate and embrace emerging technologies like digitalisation and artificial intelligence to accelerate growth.

“We must build on the ideas of our visionary leaders who dedicated themselves to the advancement of Africa,” said Mashatile, invoking figures such as Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, and Nelson Mandela. “To make Africa great and attain full political and economic independence, we must pick up where they left off.”

Africa, he noted, stands at a critical juncture. Despite being blessed with the world’s youngest population and abundant natural resources, many of its youth remain unemployed or underemployed. “Africa’s demographic dividend remains underutilised, with women and youth disproportionately excluded from the formal economy,” Mashatile said.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency—the first on African soil—comes at a transformative moment. Mashatile emphasised that “the G20 Presidency is for Africa,” noting that the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 marks a pivotal shift in global governance.

“Our Presidency is grounded in the philosophy of Ubuntu, which reminds us that our destinies are interconnected and that collective progress must underpin global governance,” he said. The theme of South Africa’s Presidency, Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability reflects a commitment to reshaping multilateralism and addressing global inequality.

Mashatile warned against the erosion of multilateralism, stating that a fair and inclusive international system is vital for global economic stability. “Ongoing trade tensions may drive up the cost of living, particularly for manufactured goods, and further slow economic growth across our continent,” he cautioned.

He also outlined key priorities for South Africa’s G20 leadership, including enhancing disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability for developing economies, mobilising finance for a just energy transition, and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth.

Africa’s growing geopolitical and economic influence—bolstered by the African Continental Free Trade Area—offers vast potential, Mashatile said. However, challenges such as structural inequality and climate shocks must be urgently addressed.

“In our pursuit of strengthening African agency within the G20 framework, we must reassert the importance of collaboration, open dialogue, and collective action,” Mashatile concluded. “Africa is ours, and we must create the Africa we want.”

VOC News

Photo: X/ @PresidencyZA