Masemola Unable to Comment on Ongoing Investigation into Minister Mchunu

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told Parliament’s ad hoc committee that he cannot comment on the ongoing investigation into Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave in July following allegations that he colluded with businessmen Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Katiso “KT” Molefe, who are accused of running crime syndicates and interfering in police investigations.

Masemola also highlighted the influence of criminal cartels within law enforcement, saying such groups often attempt to control police leadership and oust commissioners.

“There is a case that is being investigated. Also, you heard from General McConnell when he was here, the Honourable Chair, that there is a case that is being investigated, and one cannot comment on cases that are still under investigation. There is a case that is being investigated,” Masemola stated.

