Masemola: police will continue to confiscate all illegal and unlicensed firearms in the Cape Flats

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has reaffirmed the police’s commitment to removing illegal and unlicensed firearms from the Cape Flats and surrounding areas.

Last week, the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit, working with crime intelligence officers, acted on a tip-off and confiscated 26 illegal firearms in Bellville South and Stikland, Cape Town.

“Two suspects have appeared in court on charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, drugs, and explosives. This success is a clear indication of our province’s dedication to tackling gang-related violence,” Masemola said.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay