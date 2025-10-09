More VOCFM News

Masemola Highlights Pressure on SAPS Amid Rising Crime and Limited Resources

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has warned that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is facing immense pressure as crime continues to rise, despite limited resources. Speaking before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating political interference, Masemola said policing has grown increasingly complex since the Covid-19 pandemic, with unemployment and social challenges driving criminal activity.

He also acknowledged the presence of internal corruption and infiltration within the police, noting that steps are being taken to strengthen Crime Intelligence and improve accountability through lifestyle audits.

“Policing is quite under pressure. Unfortunately, society often looks to the police for everything. They expect that if a child doesn’t go to school, it’s a problem for the police. Policing today can never be compared to that of 30 years ago. It’s quite challenging,” Masemola said.

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

