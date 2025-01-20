Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption case postponed for disclosure discussions

The High Court in Pretoria has postponed the corruption and money laundering case against former Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The postponement aims to allow discussions between the state and her legal team regarding her request for additional disclosures, including correspondence and the investigation diary. Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, confirmed that her bail of R50,000 has been extended until her next court appearance.

“I decided to pursue a roundtable discussion in the interest of justice and to sincerely attempt to narrow the facts and issues so we can move the trial forward as soon as possible,” Mamothame stated.

The case against the former Speaker has been rescheduled for 28 March 2025.

VOC News

Photo: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa/Facebook