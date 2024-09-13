Malusi Booi, Former CT Mayco Member arrested in connection with tenders worth over R1 billion.

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

Malusi Booi, the former member of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee for Human Settlements, was arrested on Monday at his home in the Eastern Cape, as part of a significant investigation into fraud, money laundering, and racketeering involving nine co-accused. The developments were revealed during a bail hearing at the Cape Town Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

The charge sheet outlined allegations that Booi collaborated with notorious underworld figure Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson, to fraudulently award eight municipal tenders, valued at R1.024 billion—an amount that was initially reported as R850 million based on 11 tenders. During the hearing, state prosecutor Advocate Nathan Adriaanse confirmed that some of the original tender numbers were duplicated, leading to the adjustment in figures.

“I can confirm to the court that it is confirmed with the City of Cape town that in in the 11 tenders mentioned on Wednesdays there has been a duplicate, so I ask them to breakdown the list of tenders and I can confirm to the court there were eight tenders. I have also asked them to work out the individual amount in terms of these eight tenders, and the amount came to R1.024 billion.”

In a personal turn, Booi’s ex-wife, Nomavuyo Mnyaka, became a point of controversy when it was revealed she allegedly accepted a Rolex watch valued initially at R690,000—later corrected by her attorney to R79,000—and R200,000 in cash from Booi. Mnyaka’s legal representative, advocating for her innocence, stressed that she has never benefited from government tenders and claimed that their separation was due to “family problems.”

Prosecutor Adriaanse asserted that the prosecution has a robust case against Booi and his co-accused, citing potential evidence from bank statements illustrating the collusion between the parties involved. He stated that Booi allegedly received R2.5 million in cash for his actions, alongside gifts, including Rolex watches worth R2 million, from the Stanfields.

The case against Booi and his accomplices was further bolstered by claims that valid business documentation was suppressed and manipulated, as indicated by the involvement of Abdul Kader Davids, who has been linked to a construction company allegedly hijacked by Suraya Manual with the help of the Stanfields.

Booi’s arrest follows his suspension in March last year by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis amid a larger probe into a suspected R700 million fraud schemes. The investigation into the linkages between the Stanfields and various municipal officials intensified when City manager Lungelo Mbandazayo blacklisted Johnson’s companies after uncovering irregularities in tender awards.

Co-accused in the case include Thuli Imgib, Mohammed Amod, ex-girlfriend Lorna Ndoda, Brenda and Randall Mullins, and Siphokazi September. The case is set to continue as the legal teams prepare for further hearings, delving deeper into the complex web of alleged corruption within the City of Cape Town’s human settlements department. The court’s decision on bail for the accused is expected in the coming days.

Photo: Vusuthando Percyvil Dube