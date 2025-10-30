Magistrates Urge Ramaphosa to Fast-Track 17-Year Salary Review

Magistrates across South Africa are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently review their salaries, a matter that has been delayed for nearly two decades. Demonstrating outside Parliament, magistrates voiced frustrations over what they describe as unfair pay disparities between themselves and high court judges, coupled with heavy workloads, staff shortages, and poor working conditions.

They are demanding salary parity, equal benefits, and the establishment of a single, unified judiciary to ensure fair treatment across all levels of the justice system.

Attorney and coordinator of Judges Matter, Alison Tilley, said the magistrates’ concerns are justified. “I think the magistrates really do have a point. Unfortunately, they have several points. It’s not limited to remuneration, which has been on the back burner. We know that the president committed to talking to the commission that deals with remuneration, but there haven’t been any concrete results yet.”

Tilley also highlighted additional challenges, including safety in courtrooms and deteriorating infrastructure. “We in the Western Cape are very conscious of safety issues, and magistrates are also concerned about the conditions of employment and even the tools of the trade. There’s a range of issues that they are concerned about, and rightfully so.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay