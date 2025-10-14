Madlanga Commission Adjusts Witness Testimony Over Safety Concerns

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria has paused the testimony of witness X due to technical issues that could have compromised their safety.

Chairperson, retired Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, emphasized that while transparency remains crucial, it must not endanger witnesses. He ruled that witness X’s evidence will now be presented differently, with the evidence leader reading the statement into the record.

“This decision has not been taken lightly because this commission values and respects transparency. Transparency is not transparency for transparency’s sake. It is about the interest that the public has on matters that affect them.”

