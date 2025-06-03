Local politician accused of hiding 120 million worth of fraud and waste

By Rachel Mohamed

Yagyah Adams, Chairperson of the City of Cape Town’s Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC), is facing allegations of concealing fraud and waste amounting to R120 million. It is claimed that Adams covered up financial mismanagement, assisted family members in obtaining government tenders, and inflated costs for local infrastructure projects.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Adams denied any political ties to the Democratic Alliance (DA) or the African National Congress (ANC).

“I am the councillor and founder of the Cape Muslim Congress, an independent community-based political party in the Western Cape that represents the City of Cape Town. We are not aligned with major parties like the DA or the ANC. I often challenge them and point out their errors,” he said.

Adams noted that his two decades of experience in local government led to his selection as MPAC chairperson by fellow councillors.

“Since I became the chairperson of MPAC, the City of Cape Town has achieved clean audits for eight consecutive years. This track record may make me a target because, by any standard, I am considered too clean,” he added.

VOC News has reached out to Grant Pascoe, National Campaign Manager of the Good Party, who had fingered Adams in the scandal.

