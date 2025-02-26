Lesufi urged to prioritise service delivery

As political attention shifts to provincial governance, opposition parties have called on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to focus on tangible service delivery rather than what they term “empty populist promises.” This comes after of the Gauteng State of the Province Address (SOPA), where Lesufi outlined his administration’s priorities.

In the Western Cape, the official opening of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) and Premier’s SOPA is set to take place at the NG Church Hall in Beaufort West on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, at 18:30. The debate on the address, along with the Premier’s reply, will follow on Thursday, 27 February, at 08:00 and 12:00, respectively.

Political analyst Professor André Duvenhage highlighted key differences between the two provinces, noting that while the Western Cape has a majority DA-led government, Gauteng operates under a fragile coalition. “In the Western Cape, you have a majority DA government, whereas in Gauteng, the ANC holds around 35-36% of the vote, making it a coalition government. It’s not even aligned with the Government of National Unity but rather a controversial mix of parties,” he explained.

He also pointed to political instability in the province, noting recent internal struggles within the ANC. “A week ago, the Gauteng ANC was placed under a form of administration to remove Lesufi as chairperson. However, he remains one of the coordinators within the ANC in Gauteng, meaning his position is not that strong.”

Despite these challenges, Duvenhage acknowledged that Gauteng’s economy showed signs of resilience, growing at 2.4%, nearly double the national average. However, he cautioned that the province faces pressing socio-economic issues. “The biggest single challenge right now is the provision of water and electricity. There are also high crime rates, a growing influx of people needing land, illegal land occupations, and the issue of zama zamas, illegal miners operating in the province.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: X/ @GautengProvince