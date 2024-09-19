Lebanon bans wireless devices on flights amid deadly explosions linked to Israel

By Ragheema Mclean

Lebanon’s director general of civil aviation has issued a new directive banning passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board any aircraft.

This ban follows a series of deadly explosions across the country, where wireless communication devices such as walkie-talkies and cell phones detonated, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 450.

The latest attack occurred just days after the explosion of pagers, which resulted in 12 deaths and thousands of injuries.

Hezbollah has accused Israel of orchestrating these explosions, though the Israeli military has yet to release an official statement regarding the incidents.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Professor Sami A. Al-Arian, Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs in Istanbul, detailed the potential link between the devices and Israeli intelligence.

“These pagers were purchased from a company based in Budapest, Hungary, with ties to an original developer in Taiwan, believed to be a front for Mossad,” said Al-Arian. “This raises questions about how Hezbollah came to buy from this company.”

Al-Arian further highlighted Hezbollah’s recent involvement in supporting efforts against Israel’s actions in Gaza, pressuring the northern border without engaging in an all-out war.

“Since October 8th – Hezbollah joined the efforts to shut down the genocidal war Israel has been waging against Gazans. They said they would not get involved on an all-out war what would aid in a supportive role but applying pressure on Israel at the North border in Lebanon.”

The explosions have raised concerns throughout Lebanon, with heightened tensions between Hezbollah and Israel exacerbating the situation.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: @QudsNen/X