Lebanese Journalist: “Every time there is an uprising and a change of regime, the Israeli forces take advantage of the situation”

By Kouthar Sambo

The current situation in Lebanon and Syria is dire following the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, who met with the transitional authorities and United Nations partners to discuss the humanitarian response in Syria. This comes as 7 in 10 people continue to need humanitarian aid.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 880,000 people have been displaced since Monday (16 December).

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Anna Maria Ohan, a Reporter with EFE: Spanish News Agency based in Lebanon, focusing on her hometown in Syria and Lebanon, said Israel is continuing to violate the ceasefire agreement, which took place on 27 November 2024.

“Since the ceasefire, the Israeli aggression in Southern Lebanon has resulted in 21 martyrs and a dozen injuries, not to mention the extensive destruction of villages and infrastructure. Additionally, Israeli bulldozers and their tanks have reached areas in the south that they were not able to reach before,” explained Ohan.

In response to the Israeli occupation forces heightening attacks in Syria, encroaching upon sovereign land, and going beyond the buffer zone. The Golan Heights, Ohan confirmed that Israel is exploiting the vulnerable state of Syria.

“This is what the occupation does – every time there is an uprising and a change of regime, the Israeli forces take advantage of the situation to propagate their original plan of extending their settlements and territories,” clarified Ohan.

Photo: @telesurenglish/X