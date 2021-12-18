Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Latest figures place SA's covid positivity rate at 30.4%

The COVID-19 infection rate remains high with 20,713 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, representing a 30.4% positivity rate in a day.

This pushes our known caseload to more than 3,276,000 positive cases.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases said a further 35 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing official total fatalities to 90,297.

On the vaccination front more than 27,496,000 doses have been administered meaning over 2,975,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Our recovery rate is 90.8%.


