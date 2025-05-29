Ladles of Love calls for an end to child poverty on World Hunger Day

As the world marks World Hunger Day, Ladles of Love has launched its 2025 Mandela Day initiative titled “Make Every Day a Mandela Day for Small Children in Need.” The campaign aims to address child food poverty by partnering with principals of preschools in underserved communities to provide nutritious meals and educational resources.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Danny Diliberto, CEO of Ladles of Love, explained that the initiative underscores the vital role of nutrition in early childhood development. A lack of proper nourishment, he said, negatively impacts both the health and education of young children.

“Without nutrition there is no hope, as you can give the education, but if the child does not have the proper nutrition, we are wasting our time. So, we really are focusing on that, and we want to make every everyday a Mandela Day,” stated Diliberto.

He added that the decision to align the campaign with Mandela Day is intended to evoke the spirit of unity that the day represents for many South Africans. It also serves to highlight that ensuring children’s nutrition is a shared responsibility—not just one for government.

“Mandela Day is such a powerful day in South Africa. So many people come together; it’s all about the 67 minutes. All we are trying to say here is that the way we give those 67 minutes, let’s do that right through the year. We need to walk to walk together. If we want to create a better South Africa, it’s something we have to do together. We can’t wait for our government to sort it out,” concluded Diliberto.