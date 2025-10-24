KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has withdrawn claims made against former minister Bheki Cele.

Earlier, Mkhwanazi had alleged that Cele shared bank details with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Recent reports indicate that Advocate Norman Arendse, the evidence leader, said the analysis team obtained the bank account number incorrectly, leading to the allegation being withdrawn.

Additionally, Witness C has told the Madlanga commission that Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon, Matlala, name-dropped senior police officials during a raid at his Centurion home in December last year. The Counter-Intelligence Operations member says Matlala mentioned Deputy National police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, organised crime head Richard Shibiri, and intelligence boss Feroz Khan in an apparent attempt to intimidate investigators.

Speaking to VOC News, Advocate and crime expert Dr. Lennit Max said he would not be surprised if there is a link between Cele and Matlala since the two know each other very well.

Photo: Sourced