Kwa-Zulu Natal witnesses rise in anti-immigration marches

By Daanyaal Matthews

Anti-immigration protests have erupted in the KwaZulu-Natal province, with demonstrators linking illegal immigration to broader socio-economic concerns, including housing shortages and crime, particularly in relation to the drug trade. While the protests have been labeled as ‘xenophobic’ by detractors, participants insist that illegal immigration is a pressing issue in their communities, citing inefficiencies in border management.

Speaking on VOC Newsbeat, criminologist Professor Guy Lamb acknowledged that border inefficiencies are a legitimate concern. However, he argued that claims linking illegal immigrants to crime are often rooted in social scapegoating, as the majority of crimes in South Africa are committed by local nationals rather than foreign residents.

“Foreigners are being scapegoated, particularly those from other African countries. What is largely a complex historical challenge gets reduced to ‘Let’s blame someone else.’ Of course, some foreign nationals in South Africa have committed crimes, but when you examine overall crime statistics, the vast majority of perpetrators are not foreign nationals,” Lamb stated.

Xenophobia has a long history in South Africa, but one particularly notable year was 2008, when protests escalated into violent attacks against foreign nationals. The widespread violence led to global condemnation and prompted the South African government to intensify efforts to combat xenophobia, which is often linked to socioeconomic hardships.

According to Lamb, poverty and economic struggles in South African communities contribute to xenophobic sentiment. However, these conditions are not unique to the country, as economic hardships in neighboring states have also driven an influx of foreign nationals into South Africa.

“The economic downturn affected countries differently. While South Africa was negatively impacted, many other African nations also suffered. This, combined with conflicts—such as in Somalia, where many Somali nationals migrated to South Africa in search of business and economic opportunities—as well as the weakening of the Zimbabwean state and instability in Mozambique, contributed to migration,” he explained.

Lamb stressed that while economic downturns contribute to migration, tensions in South Africa must also be understood within the specific context of affected communities, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The economic downturn played a role in people moving, but migration happens worldwide. The tensions we are seeing in KZN right now stem from specific local issues—such as informal settlements and spaza shop retail spaces, which are often dominated by foreign nationals,” he noted.