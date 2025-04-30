More VOCFM News

Kraaifontein: Police Arrest Suspect With Firearm and Ammunition

Police officers from the Anti-Economic Crime and Provincial Counterfeit Goods Task Team have arrested a 42-year-old suspect found in possession of a firearm and ammunition in Kraaifontein.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said the arrest took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Members deployed in the Kraaifontein area to curb ongoing gun violence and extortion-related crime acted on information received, which led them to an address where they located the suspect,” said Pojie.

“Upon searching him, they discovered a 9mm pistol and ammunition. The suspect was immediately arrested, and the firearm and ammunition were confiscated.”

Pojie confirmed that the suspect faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court today.

VOC News 

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app