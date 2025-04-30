Kraaifontein: Police Arrest Suspect With Firearm and Ammunition

Police officers from the Anti-Economic Crime and Provincial Counterfeit Goods Task Team have arrested a 42-year-old suspect found in possession of a firearm and ammunition in Kraaifontein.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said the arrest took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Members deployed in the Kraaifontein area to curb ongoing gun violence and extortion-related crime acted on information received, which led them to an address where they located the suspect,” said Pojie.

“Upon searching him, they discovered a 9mm pistol and ammunition. The suspect was immediately arrested, and the firearm and ammunition were confiscated.”

Pojie confirmed that the suspect faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court today.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied