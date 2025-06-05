Khamenei Vows to Continue Uranium Enrichment Amid U.S. Deal Tensions

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed that the country will not give up its uranium enrichment following the rejection of a key condition in a United States (U.S) proposal aimed at resolving the longstanding nuclear dispute. Talks continue around the possibility of reviving the nuclear deal, but tensions remain high.

Speaking on the PM Drive Show, International relations analyst Dr Oscar van Heerden said Iran’s strategic importance lies not just in its geography but its control over key oil transport routes. “If things don’t go according to plan, Iran can make things very difficult in the Strait of Hormuz, which affects oil flow and rattles global markets. That is why Oman is keen to see a positive outcome from these negotiations,” he explained.

Recent reports from The New York Times suggest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened military action against Iran if a deal is not accepted.

“This has always been Israel’s agenda. As I wrote before, the United States will negotiate, but with their ‘attack dog’ Israel ready in the background,” Van Heerden said.

As regional powers grow uneasy and negotiations stall, concerns are mounting that the diplomatic window may be closing.

