Kensington Residents Demand End to Extra Card Charges at Local Shops

Frustrated residents in Kensington took to the streets on Saturday, 12 April, to protest what they describe as unfair extra charges imposed by local shop owners.

The community is calling for urgent intervention, claiming they are being targeted with illegal fees when using bank or SASSA cards to make purchases.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live, Kensington Ward Councillor Cheslyn Steenberg said the picket was a demonstration of community strength and a call for accountability.

“What’s happening in Kensington, Factreton, and Maitland is that shops are charging extra when people pay with a card—whether it’s a bank or SASSA card,” he explained.

“They claim it’s to cover operational costs for the card machines and till slips.”

Steenberg stressed that these charges are disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable.

“Many of our residents can barely afford the essentials. When they go to a shop, they have just enough for what they need. These additional fees push them over the edge. The cost of living is already sky-high—it affects everyone.”

He added that community members have given shop owners a clear ultimatum:

“We’ve given them 72 hours to stop these illegal charges, or we will begin a boycott.”

Photo:Pexels

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

