JSC backs female judges for Western Cape Judge President

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended three female judges for the position of Western Cape Judge President, with the Law Society of South Africa acknowledging Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana as a candidate. VOC’s NewsBeat spoke with Vice President of the Law Society, Nkosana Mvundlela, who praised the progress made by the former Chief Justice in enhancing the judicial interview process.

Mvundlela highlighted the importance of maintaining professionalism during interviews, avoiding irrelevant questions, and ensuring that candidates are treated with respect. “Interviews are now conducted in a controlled environment where candidates understand that the questions asked may have long-term ramifications,” he stated. This marks a significant step forward in ensuring the selection process for judges is fair and dignified.

