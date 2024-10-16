Salt River, Cape Town  16 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

JSC backs female judges for Western Cape Judge President

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended three female judges for the position of Western Cape Judge President, with the Law Society of South Africa acknowledging Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana as a candidate. VOC’s NewsBeat spoke with Vice President of the Law Society, Nkosana Mvundlela, who praised the progress made by the former Chief Justice in enhancing the judicial interview process.

Mvundlela highlighted the importance of maintaining professionalism during interviews, avoiding irrelevant questions, and ensuring that candidates are treated with respect. “Interviews are now conducted in a controlled environment where candidates understand that the questions asked may have long-term ramifications,” he stated. This marks a significant step forward in ensuring the selection process for judges is fair and dignified.

Listen to the full interview below.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app