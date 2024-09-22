James Matthews described as a man who spoke truth to power

The late James Matthews has been described as a man who spoke truth to power.

The acclaimed writer and poet died at the age of 95 in Cape Town. Matthews was bestowed the National Order of Ikamanga in 2004 for his achievements in literature, journalism and commitment to the struggle for a non-racial South Africa.

Family and friends paid tribute to Matthews, during his funeral service at St. George’s Cathedral in the Cape Town CBD.

A literary icon, Matthews was known as the dissident poet because of his ability to express the anger of those who battled against injustices during apartheid.

He has been described as a fearless writer and poet during the apartheid-era. His family says he will be sorely missed.

“My father was a single parent raising four children and while he wasn’t always the best parent, he made up for it with his grandchildren. He absolutely doted on them and they loved him in return. Right from the beginning. he treated them all as individuals with respect and agency. He was very proud of them, especially the girls, they got the very best of him,” says his son Jimi Matthews.

James Matthews was born to working-class parents in Cape Town’s District Six in 1929. He started writing at a young age eventually working as a journalist at various publications, including the Golden City Post, Cape Times and community newspaper, Muslim News.

Through his literary works, he became a leading voice in the struggle against apartheid. His collection, Cry Rage, and most of his subsequent work, were banned.

“Most important thing about James Matthews was his humanity and his commitment to humanity through his writing. It came through in his humour. It came through in how he conducts his life. James was perhaps fortunate having lived through the worst times in South African history, to have actually experienced freedom and democracy towards the end of his life,” says family friend and former minister Pallo Jordan.

In his writing, Matthews critique of the oppressive apartheid system was relentless and his pen was lethal.

“James had a way with words, a way of capturing a spirit of a community, both the pain, but also the optimism and hope and so he served as an inspiration for me and for us from time to time reading his works and feeling again that pulse, that energy and that pain and so James remains with us. His words, that very apt way in which he could capture a feeling, a spirit, that remains with us,” says Ebrahim Patel, family friend.

A recipient of numerous awards and accolades Matthews remained humble, lived his life in pursuit of social and political justice and died in the Athlone home in which he lived for over 60 years.

His body will be cremated during a private family service.

Source & Photo credit: SABC News