It’s a tight competition at the Third Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship

By Kouthar Sambo

Hyped-up energies from various youths, including those from underprivileged backgrounds, called for tight competition among Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Uganda, which competed at the third Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship. The event took place at Fairbairn College in Goodwood on Saturday, 1st February (2025).

“The finals kick off tomorrow, 2nd February, and I am happy and grateful that Voice of the Cape radio collaborated with us as a media partner to propel youth development on the African continent through Kungfu,” said Junaid Chafeker, host and Kungfu legend of the third Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship.

Chafeker, who is also VOC’s PM Drive show host, added that the event served as a platform to showcase various talents on the African continent.

Meanwhile, VOC’s General Manager, Abdul-Aleem Gamza, addressed the crowd and emphasized the importance of tenacity in the Kungfu industry, which speaks volumes about the discipline employed.

“We note this is the limit, but we want to go beyond that to achieve things. When we look at the Kungfu Shifu, we recognize what they’ve achieved, and students set their goals and try and mimic that,” stressed Gamza.

Furthermore, the Safety and Security Directorate from the City of Cape Town, Councillor Avron Plaatjies, highlighted its ongoing support towards the M.J.Li Kungfu Foundation NPO. This comes as the foundation went above and beyond to change the lives of children from underprivileged areas by embracing the athletic talent of various youths.

“We take immense pride standing beside you (athletes) today. Compete with honour, respect your opponents, and give your all. Whether you win or you don’t. You walk away with a great lesson,” expressed Plaatjies.

Photos: VOCfm