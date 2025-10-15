Israeli Tanks Open Fire in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

By Rachel Mohamed

Israeli tanks reportedly opened fire in Gaza City on Tuesday, killing at least nine Palestinians despite an ongoing ceasefire. Only 137 aid trucks have entered since the truce began, delivering life-saving supplies.

Meanwhile, questions regarding how President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan will be implemented in Gaza remain unanswered.

In an interview with VOC News, Palestinian writer and analyst Professor Kamel Hawwash stated, “First, I have described this alleged deal as the Trump declaration.” You can see from the Balfour Declaration, issued late in 1917, that in both cases, the Zionist and Western leaders decided the fate of the Palestinian people in a Western capital.

“I also don’t see it as a peace deal,” Hawwash added.

Listen to the full interview:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

VOC News

Photo: @UN/X