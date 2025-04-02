Israeli airstrike has further heightens tensions in the region despite ongoing ceasefire efforts

By Kouthar Sambo

Palestinian media have reported that Israeli occupation warplanes launched an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Lebanese journalist Sara Talih Matar emphasized that the region was supposed to be in a phase of ceasefire, where stability—not conflict—should prevail.

“Unfortunately, Israel continues to attack South Lebanon, and for the second time, it has struck the southern suburbs of Beirut. Israel claimed it targeted a Hezbollah resistance leader, but in reality, many innocent civilians have been killed. People are living in constant fear and uncertainty,” Matar explained.

The airstrike has further heightened tensions in the region, with concerns growing over the potential escalation of hostilities despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: @QudsNen/X