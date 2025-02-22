Israel occupation forces deploy 3 battalions to West Bank

The Israeli occupation army announced on Friday that it had deployed three battalions to the occupied West Bank shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to carry out an “intense operation”.

In a post on X, the army shared that following an assessment of the security situation, it was decided to reinforce the Central Military Command with three additional battalions.

It added that the Israeli army continues its assessment of the situation and is prepared to expand offensive activities, noting that the campaign to thwart hostile activities in the northern West Bank is ongoing.

On Friday morning, Netanyahu’s office posted on X: “The Prime Minister has ordered the IDF to carry out an intensive operation against centres of terrorism in Judea and Samaria. The Prime Minister also ordered the Israel Police and the ISA to increase preventative activity against additional attacks in Israeli cities.”

“Following the attempt to perpetrate a chain of mass bus bombings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just completed a security assessment with the Defence Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the ISA Director and the Israel Police Inspector General,” disclosed the prime minister’s office in an X post.

On Thursday evening, the Israeli occupation police announced the detonation of three explosive devices on buses in the cities of Bat Yam and Holon near Tel Aviv, in addition to dismantling explosive devices on other buses.

The buses were empty when the explosions occurred and did not result in any injuries.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority claimed that the Israeli authorities believe that Palestinian groups in the West Bank are behind the explosions.

Since 21 January, the occupation has expanded its military operations in the camps in the northern West Bank, killing 56 Palestinians according to the Ministry of Health, in addition to the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians and widespread destruction of property, homes and infrastructure.

Settlers have also intensified and expanded their attacks in the West Bank since the beginning of the genocide in the Gaza Strip, including occupied Jerusalem.

Source: Middle East Monitor