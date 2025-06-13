Israel launches waves of airstrikes at Iran

As European countries push for a vote this week to reimpose United Nations (UN) sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program, reports have emerged that Iran may soon begin releasing information it claims to have obtained from a cache of Israeli nuclear secrets.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, Professor Ahmed Jazbhay, executive member of the Media Review Network, said that former U.S. President Donald Trump had previously expressed skepticism about reaching a deal with Iran.

“Why is Trump suddenly skeptical of this deal? Is it because of the influence and pressure from the pro-Zionist lobby? That is the bigger picture here,” remarked Jazbhay.

He also referenced the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which recently reported that Iran is not complying with key aspects of the nuclear agreement—marking the first of such violation in two decades.

In addition, Iran is currently under attack by Israel, with reports alleging that Israeli occupation forces have targeted nuclear facilities and military sites across the country, killing senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists.

