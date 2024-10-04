Salt River, Cape Town  4 October 2024

Israel launches ongoing attacks in Beiruit

By Kouthar Sambo

Israel has been launching attacks in Beirut which they deemed among the worst so far using ‘bunker buster’ bombs on a densely populated area in south Beirut.

The attack was aimed at assassinating the next Hezbollah potential leader Hashem Safieddine.

Amid Israel’s escalated attacks in Beirut, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, stressed that the Israeli occupation would never achieve victory over the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it fired missiles at Israel in response to the Israeli attacks against people in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. The IRGC was targeting the Israeli occupation’s military base in Tel Aviv.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Friday, a journalist based in Lebanon, Sara Matar, described the humanitarian situation as “catastrophic.”

“We are talking about 1.2 million displaced Lebanese, Syrian refugees, and other nationalities living in Lebanon. The numbers are climbing every single minute,” explained Matar.

*Feel free to take a listen further as she delves into the latest on this matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X [screenshot]

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995.

