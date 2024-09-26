Israel expands its ongoing aggression from Palestine to Lebanon

By Kouthar Sambo

Israel is expanding its ongoing aggression from Palestine to Lebanon. As Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire, tens of thousands of people fled southern Lebanon as they feared for their lives. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli bombardment across Lebanon killed at least 569 people, including 50 children.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, a Middle Eastern analyst Dr. Nehad Khanfar, said the Zionist establishment aims to expand this brutal war to every inch of the Middle East, from Gaza to Tehran.

“Israel is in a deep crisis, and this crisis is related to their failure in Gaza because they predicted to wipe out the Palestinians in months, but they underestimated the resilience of the Palestinians,” stressed Khanfar.

*Take a listen further an Khanfar delves into the latest on this matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X