Israel collaborates with criminal forces in the Gaza Strip and murders Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi

The Gaza Strip has experienced significant unrest following the death of Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi. He was killed during a ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel, only days after it was established.

Palestinian sources report that the 28-year-old journalist, known for his videos documenting the Israeli offensive against Palestinians, was shot and killed by members of an armed militia while reporting in the Sabra district of Gaza City.

Speaking to VOC News, Al Jazeera journalist Aziz Younis said that Aljafarawi was a close friend of his cousin, who was killed in an Israeli strike. He added that he posed a threat to Israeli forces since he exposed Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Kouthar Sambo

