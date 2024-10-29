More VOCFM News

Israel bans UN Palestine Aid Agency amid crisis

In a significant move, Israel has now banned the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), worsening the already critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This action aligns with South Africa’s recent filing of genocide details to the International Court of Justice, amplifying concerns for the safety and health of Palestinians amidst intensified attacks on Gaza.

Palestinian doctor Dr. Khalid Owesi explained, “This issue has been ongoing within the Israeli government, particularly with Benjamin Netanyahu. His aim in dismantling UNRWA is to eliminate the refugee issue, effectively removing it as a concern for this Zionist state.”

He noted that only two weeks ago, Israel seized UNRWA’s Eastern Jerusalem headquarters, allocating the property for settlement development.

Lee-Yandra Paulsen

