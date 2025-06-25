Israel agrees to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran

Early reports indicate that Israel has agreed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. The development follows Iran’s retaliatory strike on a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of Monday, 23 June 2025.

Appearing on VOC’s PM Drive show, Ismail Moola, a representative of the South African Freedom Flotilla Coalition, criticised the international community’s inaction. He described the United Nations as “paralysed” in its response, noting that ongoing U.S. vetoes of Security Council resolutions related to Gaza have contributed to a prolonged state of deadlock in the region.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Israel has failed to achieve its objectives through its military campaign against Iran.

“Iran will not violate the ceasefire agreement unless the enemy does,” stated Pezeshkian.

He added, “Tehran is prepared for dialogue and remains committed to defending the rights of its people at the negotiating table.”

