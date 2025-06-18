Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, says that the unprovoked attack by Israel was a grave mistake

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel’s capital, Tel Aviv, on Friday, 13 June 2025. The attack comes in retaliation for an earlier wave of Israeli airstrikes that same morning, which targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and resulted in the deaths of several Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists.

Amid the escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a statement, declaring: “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, condemned Israel’s actions, stating that the unprovoked attack was a grave mistake and warning that the consequences would be severe.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, international relations analyst Dr. Oscar van Heerden provided context to the unfolding conflict, highlighting its historical significance.

“This idea that the Israeli occupation forces is the most powerful army in the world was never put to a real test – this is the first time Israel is involved in a military conflict with another country and not with a resistance group – this is a conflict between two established countries and Iran will put their title to a true test,” remarked van Heerden.

Photo: QudsNen/X