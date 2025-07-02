Iran passes law suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has enacted a law passed by parliament last month that suspends cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to a report from Iranian state media.

Iran has since threatened to halt its cooperation with the IAEA, accusing the agency of siding with Western countries and providing justification for Israel’s airstrikes. These strikes began one day after the IAEA board voted to declare Iran in violation of its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The new law states that any future inspections by the IAEA must receive approval from the Tehran Supreme National Security Council. This decision follows a conflict with Israel during which Iran claims the IAEA refused to condemn attacks on its nuclear facilities, raising doubts about the agency’s credibility.

Photo: Pixabay