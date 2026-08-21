International Nasheed Artist Motasem Al-Asali to Perform in Cape Town

By Ragheema Mclean

Internationally renowned Quran reciter and nasheed artist Dr Shaykh Motasem Al-Asali is set to bring his distinctive vocals to Cape Town as part of his “Echoes of Praise” South Africa Tour 2026.

The Syrian-born artist, who hails from Damascus, will perform at Cape Town City Hall on 20 September, giving local audiences an opportunity to experience his spiritual and melodic performances live.

Known as the “Nightingale” for his soaring vocal style, Al-Asali has gained an international following through his Quran recitation and nasheeds.

His work has also influenced nasheed performers in South Africa, with several local school and community groups having performed his popular pieces.

The tour is being presented by Africa Rise Entertainment, with Voice of the Cape serving as the official media partner.

Speaking on VOC’s Nasheed Drop, Africa Rise representatives Amaanullah Mohamed and Saeed Mohamed described Al-Asali as a major influence in the nasheed world.

They said many Cape Town audiences may already be familiar with his work, even if they do not immediately recognise his name, as his nasheeds have been performed by local groups for years.

The organisers also said the tour forms part of a broader vision to create greater opportunities for South African nasheed artists to reach international audiences.

“Instead of bringing the international artist to South Africa, we want to take our artists internationally,” the organisers said.

The Cape Town performance will form part of a wider South African tour and is expected to attract nasheed enthusiasts from across the city and beyond.

Tickets are currently available, with organisers encouraging interested fans to book early.

For ticket information and updates, follow Africa Rise Entertainment on social media.

VOC