Informal traders return to Green Point Stadium

The National Informal Traders Alliance of South Africa (NITASA) has confirmed that informal trading will return to the Green Point Stadium in May 2025.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday morning, NITASA President Rosheda Muller described the announcement as a historic moment. She explained that the organisation has been consulting with key role players for years, and they have finally been given the green light to resume trading.

“We were removed in 2009 due to the 2010 World Cup hosted in the Mother City, and we spent years trying to return—with no success. We were allowed back for a few weeks in 2019, but that agreement didn’t work in our favour. We always found ourselves on the short end of the stick when major events were hosted at the stadium,” she added.

