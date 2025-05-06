Inflation data from South Africa reveals that food prices continue to rise

By Kouthar Sambo

Inflation data from South Africa, published in the April 2025 Household Affordability Index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD), reveals that food prices continue to rise despite a broader easing of inflation.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, independent economist Ulrich Joubert urged caution when interpreting the figures.

“The increase is 1.7%, while the average is slightly lower at 1.6%. Still, it clearly indicates that prices have gone up. For households, this means South Africans must either earn more or make do with less,” said Joubert.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Pexels