India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays both sides

By Kouthat Sambo

Despite being complicit in the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Russia as New Delhi’s “trusted ally” and “all-weather friend.”

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, Southeast Asia analyst Salman Khan said India has been caught between hard rock and the deep blue sea while being exposed at the same time.

“On the one end, Modi is helping the Jews commit the genocide in Palestine, and on the other end, he is saying he is a fan of Russia while accessing Indian ammunition and is using it in the Russia-Ukraine war,” remarked Khan.

Photo: Sourced

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

