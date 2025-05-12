India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire following US intervention

By Daanyaal Matthews

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire following a surge in violence between the two nations after India launched Operation Sindoor. The agreement was mediated by the United States, with President Donald Trump announcing the ceasefire on Saturday. He also indicated that his administration would work toward resolving the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

Although the ceasefire officially took effect on Saturday, both countries have since accused each other of violating the agreement. Pakistan reported attacks on several of its airbases by Indian forces, while India claimed its actions were in response to Pakistani violations.

Speaking to VOC Newsbeat, Professor Junaid S. Ahmed, a political analyst based in Islamabad, noted that the escalation between the two countries had taken both sides by surprise. He said the push for diplomacy was initially initiated by India due to the intensifying conflict.

“The Indians were completely unprepared for the attack of Pakistan and approached the Americans themselves to implement a ceasefire,” stated Ahmed.

Ahmed further argued that Trump’s pledge to resolve the Kashmir issue would be difficult to realize, given the region’s complex history and India’s current political climate.

“I think that Trump says these things, and then the hard reality hits because the Indian government would not want anyone else to be involved in this (Kashmir), as the Indians are not interested in a referendum,” added Ahmed.