Salt River, Cape Town  30 August 2024

IMASA hosts 42nd scientific convention

By Rachel Mohamed
The Islamic Medical Association of South Africa (IMASA) recently hosted its 42ND IMASA scientific convention in Cape Town, where groundbreaking research to critical discussions on global health issues was held.

Speaking on VOC News Beat show on Monday, IMASA Western Cape Chairperson Dr Riyaaz Ismail gave an overview of what happened in the last 41st convention.

“We had a big convention where the Federation of Islamic Medical Association ran for two days before the scientific conference. They had meetings with different portfolio subcommittees giving a report on relief efforts which is work done by various agencies”.

Ismail further highlighted that doctors in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have learned to do more work with fewer resources and do not necessarily have the best equipment in the world but can accomplish the task.

“Doctors from South Africa and the African continent are clinically competent because they don’t rely on the special investigation as they don’t have access to them at all times”.

“But they can still use the stethoscope using their hands by taking a medical history while running a clinic in the middle of the desert to deliver a good health service”.

 

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News
Photo: IMASA/Facebook

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

