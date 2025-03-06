IEC to host seminars to discuss electronic voting

By Rachel Mohamed

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will host a series of seminars next week, from Monday, March 10, to Wednesday, March 12, to discuss the future of electronic voting. The conference will explore what e-voting entails, the necessary infrastructure, and the research conducted on the subject.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Sheburi stated that the commission recently completed its research and engaged with various stakeholders, voters, and citizens.

“What has emerged is that there are varied understandings of what e-voting means,” he explained. “To address this, we will be launching our first consultative process in Cape Town next week to initiate a national discussion on what e-voting should mean in the South African context and what it should achieve. We also aim to learn from countries that have successfully transitioned from paper ballots to electronic voting.”

